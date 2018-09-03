Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

5 Ghanaian beverages of all time


Pulse Food 5 Ghanaian beverages of all time

Ghana has its own local beverages which are more nutritious than the imports

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghana amongst many things can also boost of delicious local beverages than the Coke, Fanta , and Beers most people like.

In Ghana, every tribe has its form of beverage, but the people of the North are well known for having different kinds of drinks that are often prepared from special grains and plants.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 local beverages you ought to try.

1. Pito

5 Ghanaian beverages of all time play

5 Ghanaian beverages of all time

 

Pito is an alcoholic beverage prepared from millet or sorghum. It can be argued as better than most of the foreign alcoholic beverages in the country because it is more nutritive even with no additives.

2. Brukina

5 Ghanaian beverages of all time play

5 Ghanaian beverages of all time

 

This beverage is made from fresh milk, usually from cows, with some few nutritive ingredients added to it to make it more delicious better.

READ ALSO: 5 reasons why women should make water their best friend

3.Sobolo

Sobolo a refreshing drink made from hibiscus leaves, however; it has certain medicinal powers. Sobolo may play a role in controlling blood pressure, although more research is required.

4.Asaana

5 Ghanaian beverages of all time play

5 Ghanaian beverages of all time

 

 

This is made from crushed fermented corn and sugar. It is found almost every in Accra, especially in markets. It is sometimes mixed with milk for a more creamy taste.

5. Palm wine

play

 

Also popularly called 'Palmie', this is a sweet, nutritious drink derived from the palm tree. It is delicious when it's freshly tapped, but after a few days when it gets fermented, it acquires a slightly sour taste which indicates that there is the presence of alcohol.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Travel Tips: 8 cars you should use in Ghana's economy Travel Tips 8 cars you should use in Ghana's economy
Pulse Food: How to prepare wheat jollof Pulse Food How to prepare wheat jollof
Pulse Food: How to prepare Ayamase Pulse Food How to prepare Ayamase
Pulse Food: 5 awesome foods sold on Ghanaian streets Pulse Food 5 awesome foods sold on Ghanaian streets
Pulse Food: 6 of Ghana's delicious snacks of all time Pulse Food 6 of Ghana's delicious snacks of all time
Travel Tips: 6 of the most luxurious hotels in Ghana Travel Tips 6 of the most luxurious hotels in Ghana

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew Food 101 How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew
Food 101: How to prepare eko-egbe mi Food 101 How to prepare eko-egbe mi
Food 101: How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew Food 101 How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare beef burgerbullet
2 Travel Tips 8 cars you should use in Ghana's economybullet
3 Travel Tips 4 ways to save for a cheap dream vacationbullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
5 Travel Tips 6 of the most luxurious hotels in Ghanabullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare veggie egg-fried ricebullet
7 Pulse Food How to prepare Spaghetti jollofbullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare wheat jollofbullet
9 Photos Here are the top 10 African presidents with the...bullet
10 Recipe for beef sauce How to prepare Ghana vegetable...bullet

Related Articles

Travel Tips 8 cars you should use in Ghana's economy
Pulse Food How to prepare wheat jollof
Pulse Food How to prepare Ayamase
Pulse Food 5 awesome foods sold on Ghanaian streets
Pulse Food 6 of Ghana's delicious snacks of all time
Travel Tips 6 of the most luxurious hotels in Ghana
Travel Tips Fun things to do in Accra on a weekday
Pulse Foods How to make coconut chips
Travel Tips 8 cars you should use in Ghana's economy
Pulse Food How to prepare wheat jollof

Top Videos

1 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
2 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
3 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stewbullet
4 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big...bullet
5 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
6 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
7 Food 101 Preparing Kooko ne Kontomire abomubullet
8 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet

Food & Travel

Ghanaian entrepreneur, Barbara Adams having a nice time at Urbano Hotel.
Travel Tips Fun things to do in Accra on a weekday
How to prepare delicious egg sauce
Breakfast recipe How to prepare delicious egg sauce
Pulse Foods How to make coconut chips
How o make margarine
Pulse Food How to make home made Margarine