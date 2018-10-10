5 islands in Africa you have to visit with your family

news

Christmas is just around the corner that means you must start planning for your family trip if you have to have a memorable vacation.

Some African only think of safari, visit Forts and Castle, museum when they go on vacation. It is very educative and entertaining how change is very important. Travel and explore one of these islands this Christmas while sticking to your budget.

Remember; travelling doesn’t cost much if you plan ahead of time and research to find the cheaper rates.

1. São Tomé Island

São Tomé Island, at 854 km2 (330 sq mi), is the largest island of São Tomé and Príncipe and is home to about 157,000 or 96% of the nation's population.

This island and smaller nearby islets make up São Tomé Province, which is divided into six districts. The main island is located 2 km (1¼ miles) north of the equator.

2. Djerba

Djerba, an island off the coast of Tunisia, is known for Mediterranean beaches and whitewashed desert towns influenced by Berber, Arab, Jewish and African cultures.

3. Lamu Island

Lamu Island is a part of the Lamu Archipelago of Kenya. The island is linked by boat to Mokowe on the mainland and to Manda Island, where there is an airport. There are no roads on the island, just alleyways and footpaths, and therefore, there are few motorized vehicles on the island.

4. Zanzibar

Zanzibar (also referred to as Unguja or Zanzibar Island) is the largest and most populated island of the semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar, off the coast of Tanzania.

The African island has been for centuries an important trading center, a melting pot of African, Indian and Arab influences. Zanzibar’s major attraction is Stone Town, with its whitewashed, coral rag houses, charming shops, bazaars, mosques, squares and courtyards. Another big attraction are the beautiful white sandy beaches lapped by the turquoise sea.

5. Praslin

Praslin is the second largest island of the Seychelles with a population of around 6,500 people. Once a hideaway for pirates and Arab merchants it is now a popular tourist destination with several hotels and resorts.

It’s white sandy beaches such as Anse Lazio and Anse Georgette are among the most beautiful in the world. It also has substantial expanses of tropical forests with birds such as the endemic Seychelles Bulbul.

The beautiful Vallée de Mai Nature Preserve is known for the unique coco de mer and vanilla orchids.