5 unpopular beach destinations in Africa that will enchant you

If you need any more convincing that you should be doing a little more travelling in Africa, these 5 beach destinations would nudge you in the right direction:

Ponta Mamoli - Mozambique

Pulse Ghana

Located between two national parks—Mkuze Game Reserve in South Africa and Maputo Elephant Reserve and about a three-hour drive from the capital of Mozambique, Maputo is Ponta Mamoli a strip along the Indian Ocean of glittering turquoise waters shielded by miles of dry savanna, swampy forest, and floodplains of reed beds and papyrus.

There are lots to do and see here, from snorkelling, scuba diving to safaris, Ponta Mamoli offers a diverse range of activities to suit your taste and the best part about it is that it is never packed with tourists.

Lamu Archipelago - Kenya

Pulse Ghana

First off, Lamu town is a UNESCO World Heritage site, so it hardly gets cooler than that. Located off the Northern coast of Mombasa, this cluster of islands has beaches with clear waters perfect for excellent The town itself has quiet, narrow streets that are fascinating to explore and with no cars available you can explore the archipelago's secret beaches on a traditional dhow.

Trou-aux-Biches - Mauritius

Pulse Ghana

One of Mauritius’ best beaches is located in the town of Trou-aux-Biches. What’s awesome about Trou-aux-Biches is that it is a mile of fine sand on the public beach.

Its west coast location means that it is largely sheltered from the weather during the rainy season, while local restaurants serve cuisine that reflects Mauritius' multicultural heritage. Watersports keep children and adults entertained, and the southern end of the beach offers a range of accommodation options to suit all budgets.

Umzumbe, KwaZulu-Natal, - South Africa

Pulse Ghana

This secluded part of the lush and untouched South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal is one of the destinations in the area which has managed to keep clear of development and retain its country charm. Situated not far from Durban, the biggest city in KwaZulu-Natal, this is another great surfing and swimming destination.

Anse Source D’Argent - Seychelles

Pulse Ghana