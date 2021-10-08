6 enchanting vacation spots that are outside Accra

Forget about travelling out of the country for that special moment. There are many interesting places and destinations outside Accra that you can have your best experience.

For a never forgetful experience, here are some vacations spots in Ghana to relax from all the stress.

In Ghana, you get beautiful hinterland, sunny beaches, rich culture, lively cities, welcoming locals and tons of wildlife where you can enjoy releasing yourself from all the stress.

Cape Coast Castle

One of the top tourist destinations in Ghana to visit is the Cape Coast Castle.

The Castle was built for trading in precious gold but was also later used for slavery. Properly exploring this place will inform you about the impact of slavery on Ghanaians.

ece-auto-gen

The Manhyia Palace

The Ashanti Region has several chiefs, but the most prestigious among them is the Asantehene of Asanteman. The Manhyia Palace is where the Chief resides.

Visiting the Manhyia Palace will show you the unique cultures of the Ashanti Region. You will get the opportunity to meet and interact with the Chief himself.

Pulse Ghana

Mole National Park

Located in the northern part of Ghana, Mole National Park is the habitat of endangered species like elephants, roan antelope, and a few rare birds.

This park was the first park reserved by Ghana to conserve wildlife. It protects over 300 bird species, 94 mammals, and several other wildlife creatures.

Pulse Ghana

Aburi Botanical Gardens

The Aburi Botanical Gardens is one of the most attractive sites in Ghana.

The gardens consist of 160 acres, with 157 acres reserved and the 3 acres developed into basic infrastructure.

Visiting the Aburi Gardens is a calming journey that can take your mind off the stress you might be going through in life.

Pulse Ghana

Lake Volta

Lake Volta is located in this region and is the largest artificial lake in the world.

The prominent lake is contained by the Akosombo Dam and used to provide transportation. It also generates electricity for the people of Ghana. Volta Lake sustains a serene environment that allows you to feel free and release stress.

Pulse Ghana

Boti Falls

Boti Falls is an integral part of Ghana. According to history, Boti Falls is a twin waterfall, specifically male and female, representing the upper and lower falls. You can swim at this falls and spend the whole day there and also visit the beads market.