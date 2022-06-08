Most women experience this discomfort on the first day of their monthly period. While period cramps can be a result of underlying health conditions, some foods can aggravate its effects. The foods you eat play an important role as your time of the month draws close.
7 foods you should avoid while on your period
Period cramps are very common in women. Around 80% of women experience period pain at some point in their lifetime.
Here are some food you need to avoid, close to or during that time of the month:
1. Salty foods
Many people experience bloating close to their monthly period due to hormonal changes. To avoid worsening the situation, you need to avoid foods containing a high amount of sodium. Such foods encourage water retention in the body which can also lead to bloating.
2. Caffeine
Caffeine can cause dehydration and this can worsen menstrual cramps and discomfort. Consumption of caffeine can also cause vasoconstriction- the narrowing of blood vessels, including the uterus, which will definitely cause a lot of discomfort.
3. Processed foods
Processed foods are made with chemicals and preservatives that can worsen water retention and bloating and also mess with hormones and lead to increased discomfort. They can also contain trans fat and saturated fat that causes and compound inflammation.
4. Alcohol
Consumption of alcohol can cause dehydration in the body. It can also cause diarrhoea and digestive problems, and also hangover symptoms like headache, nausea, fatigue and vomiting which can all exacerbate period discomfort.
5. Dairy products
Consuming dairy products like milk, cheese, and cream during periods may cause discomfort. They are high in arachidonic acid which can act as a trigger for menstrual cramps.
6. Red meat
Eating red meat can also increase pain during menstrual periods. The red meat contains acids that make the prostate glands very active and increases the pain.
7. Fried foods
Fried foods have high amounts of trans-fat and can increase estrogen levels and cause discomfort and mood changes.
