Honeymoon is the most joyful time for newly married couples, hence, it is important to think about it and the place to visit in advance.

Forget about travelling out of the country for that special moment. There are many interesting places and destinations in Ghana, couples can have their honeymoon.

If you are planning on your honeymoon, here are some amazing destinations outside Accra that you can consider.

Aqua Safari, Ada

Aqua Safari is a luxury resort in Ada. It offers everything that will make couples enjoy their honeymoon. Aqua Safari has a spa, an onsite salon, swimming pool and jet skis.

The resort is well designed and furnished beautifully for the comforts of guests.

Aqua Safari

Zaina Lodge

If you want to enjoy nature, get away from all the noise and stress, then one honeymoon destination outside Accra, then Zaina Lodge is a place to visit.

It is a five-star hotel in the Northern Region, and it overlooks the Mole National Park.

Zaina Lodge

Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farms, Sogakope

The Holy Trinity Health Farms and Spa is located in Sogakope, along the bank of the Volta lake. It is one of the most popular honeymoon destinations in Ghana.

It offers a wide range of facilities and activities like the spa and boat rides on the Volta Lake for couples to relax and rejuvenate themselves.

Holy Trinity Spa & Health Farm

The Royal Senchi, Atimpoku

The Royal Senchi is located along the banks of the Volta Lake in Atimpoku, 1km drive away from the Adomi Bridge. All the rooms are plush and stylishly decorated to make guests feel welcome and enjoy their time. The hotel also has access to a lush green 35 acres’ conservation park, which is home to rare butterflies and birds.

The Royal Senchi

The Beige Village

The Beige Village is located at New Abirem in the Eastern region. It offers an ambience environment for newly married couples. It also has a spa service, a swimming pool and offers other facilities and activities for guest.

The Beige Village

Coconut Grove Beach Resort Hotel

This complex provides the best entertainments for two people to relax. This is located in the Central Region of Ghana. Coconut Grove is that place where you can spend your romantic time like in the movies. The Beach Resort will give you different services to your liking.

Coconut Grove Beach Resort Hotel

The Axim Beach Hotel, Axim

This is situated along the beaches of Axim in the Western Region. The hotel provides guests with the opportunity to experience the typical Ghanaian architecture, decor and culture.

It brings visitors and couples closer to nature, especially the beautiful shores of Axim.

It also provides visitors with a solar hot bath and bore water facilities as well as to promote sustainable tourism.

The Axim Beach Hotel

Stone Lodge, Asutsuare

About an hour drive away from Accra, Stone Lodge is located in a serene environment of Asutsuare. It does not only provide a great view of the countryside but an experience that cannot be found anywhere else in Ghana.

It has over 40 rooms, several restaurants and bars, a swimming pool.

Stone Lodge

For those in search of activities that will bring them closer to nature during their honeymoon, then the stone lodge is the place to explore.