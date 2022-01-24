Accra emerges the best place to visit in Africa according to TIME Magazine

The magazine's 2021 World's Greatest Places revealed that Accra is easy to access with many flights being able to enter the country daily.

TIME added that tourists have many things to see and enjoy in the capital including museums, beaches, arts, amongst others.

"Accra is a key destination for visitors interested in connecting with Africa’s history and its people’s heritage," the Magazine said.

Accra's nightlife, as well as good food, were not left out of things visitors should look out for.

About the survey

Before compiling the World’s Greatest Places list, TIME solicited nominations of places including countries, regions, cities and towns—from our international network of correspondents and with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.

According to TIME, its third annual list highlights one hundred extraordinary travel destinations around the world.