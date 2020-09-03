Are you a foodie? Let’s see how good you are with answering these questions
This quiz is for all the foodies. Now, let's test your knowledge on these dishes...
Which of these influence the taste of stew the most?
Tomato sauce
Spices
Salt
Salt
Name the type of beans used for making baked beans
Haricot beans
Borlotti beans
Cannellini beans
Haricot beans
Ghana is to fufu, as Bobotie is to?
Ethiopia
South Africa
Nigeria
South Africa
Which of these is not a type of mushroom?
Lion’s mane
King oyster
Tiger’s tail
Tiger's tail
Which of these celebrities host cooking shows?
Joselyn Dumas
Yvonne Okoro
Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Okoro
Which of the following does not feature in the ingredients for pizza?
Egg
Flour
Sugar
Egg
Which of these regions is best noted for millet flour tuo zaafi?
North East region
Upper East region
Northern region
Upper East region
What is the medium weight of an egg?
53-63g
33-43g
63-73g
53-63g
What first comes to mind when you hear Homowo?
Kpokpoi
Palm nut soup
Tilapia
Kpokpoi
For the average Ghanaian, pizza matches perfectly with which drink?
Don Simon
Sprite
Coca Cola
Coca Cola
You see yourself? You love food but you don't know how they are prepared.
Share your score:
This is great, you really know your stuff when it comes to foods.
Share your score:
Your are simply a genius on matters of food.
Share your score:
You'd probably win a gold medal if discussing food matters was a sport.
Share your score:
Share your score:
