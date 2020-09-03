  1. Lifestyle
Are you a foodie? Let’s see how good you are with answering these questions

Emmanuel Ayamga
This quiz is for all the foodies. Now, let's test your knowledge on these dishes...

Which of these influence the taste of stew the most?

Tomato sauce
Spices
Salt
Salt Next question

Name the type of beans used for making baked beans

Haricot beans
Borlotti beans
Cannellini beans
Haricot beans Next question

Ghana is to fufu, as Bobotie is to?

Ethiopia
South Africa
Nigeria
South Africa Next question

Which of these is not a type of mushroom?

Lion’s mane
King oyster
Tiger’s tail
Tiger’s tail Next question

Which of these celebrities host cooking shows?

Joselyn Dumas
Yvonne Okoro
Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Okoro Next question

Which of the following does not feature in the ingredients for pizza?

Egg
Flour
Sugar
Egg Next question

Which of these regions is best noted for millet flour tuo zaafi?

North East region
Upper East region
Northern region
Upper East region Next question

What is the medium weight of an egg?

53-63g
33-43g
63-73g
53-63g Next question

What first comes to mind when you hear Homowo?

Kpokpoi
Palm nut soup
Tilapia
Kpokpoi Next question

For the average Ghanaian, pizza matches perfectly with which drink?

Don Simon
Sprite
Coca Cola
Coca Cola Next question
Your score: You can do better
You see yourself? You love food but you don't know how they are prepared.
Your score: Good!
This is great, you really know your stuff when it comes to foods.
Your score: Excellent!
Your are simply a genius on matters of food.
Your score: Congratulations!
You'd probably win a gold medal if discussing food matters was a sport.
Your score:
