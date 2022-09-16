RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Boujee on a budget: 5 affordable restaurants to hangout after work

Reymond Awusei Johnson

"Accra we dey" where we stay by a plan. From the everyday hustle and bustle in the streets of Accra to beating the tussle of heavy traffic to make it through the end of the week.

Accra city
Accra city

Ladies and gentlemen the relief that comes with Friday whether you want to Latin it with "carpe diem" or abbreviates it with "YOLO," go the extra smile to treat yourself once in a while.

Recommended articles

Luckily, we got you covered with some cool spots where you can have a really good time on a budget.

Here is a list of affordable restaurants in Accra to help you relax and eat cheap on a budget while feeling boujee from a luxurious setting.

la brasa
la brasa Pulse Ghana

La Brasa

Not too old a place, La Brasa is a perfect Friday night hangout spot. Its superbly charcoal-grilled chicken wings are fastly earning it a reputation. treat yourself with a pair of these wings and spicy Jollof, or some golden-fried yam and some after dessert or cocktail. La Brasa is surely a good deal.

mojo bar
mojo bar Pulse Ghana

Mojo Bar

My search for affordable restaurants in Accra led us to Mojo bar, which is one of the coolest hideouts but a fun hangout spot. The cafe is a great place to meet up with friends because it is located in Osu one of Accra’s hottest spots so be sure to have a mojo night when you stop by.

Escobar Village
Escobar Village Pulse Ghana

Escobar Village

Still in the vicinity, how about veering to Escobar village located in the middle of Accra’s trendiest neighborhoods East legon. amazing foods and cocktails to your taste while soaking in the beautiful lighting and ambiance.

coco vanilla
coco vanilla Pulse Ghana

Coco Vanilla (Adiriganor)

The attention to detail in Coco Vanilla is pretty astounding, from the antique bar counter and stools to the lovely private sitting area. Everything is quite reasonably priced, The attention to detail extends to the food as well so. to enjoy a relaxing evening stopping over during or after work doesn’t seem excessive at all.

Republic bar
Republic bar Pulse Ghana

The Republic Bar

Republic bar is a hidden spot in the back alley of Accra’s popular Oxford Street. pretty small space but If you’re in the mood for a long night try their drink menu. Their flagship cocktail, Anyone for "Okokroko"? Gin combined with Ghanaian chili and mint. Pow!

chez clarissse
chez clarissse Pulse Ghana

Chez Clarisse Mama Africa

Clarisse has a delightful atmosphere made by soft conversation and Francophone music for such a reasonably priced restaurant, making for a wonderful dining experience. looking forward to a mouth-watering traditional meal, Start with a calabash of the local drink, and depending on how deluxe the grilled tilapia is. It is only wise to enjoy genuine attieke, alloco (kelewele) on the side.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Asmat tribe

Asmat tribe: The cannibalistic people who use human skulls as pillows

The cultural history of waist beads

The cultural history of waist beads

Garden egg stew

DIY recipes: How to make Garden egg stew

Mango ice cream

DIY Recipes: How to make mango ice cream at home