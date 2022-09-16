Boujee on a budget: 5 affordable restaurants to hangout after work

Luckily, we got you covered with some cool spots where you can have a really good time on a budget.

Here is a list of affordable restaurants in Accra to help you relax and eat cheap on a budget while feeling boujee from a luxurious setting.

La Brasa

Not too old a place, La Brasa is a perfect Friday night hangout spot. Its superbly charcoal-grilled chicken wings are fastly earning it a reputation. treat yourself with a pair of these wings and spicy Jollof, or some golden-fried yam and some after dessert or cocktail. La Brasa is surely a good deal.

Mojo Bar

My search for affordable restaurants in Accra led us to Mojo bar, which is one of the coolest hideouts but a fun hangout spot. The cafe is a great place to meet up with friends because it is located in Osu one of Accra’s hottest spots so be sure to have a mojo night when you stop by.

Escobar Village

Still in the vicinity, how about veering to Escobar village located in the middle of Accra’s trendiest neighborhoods East legon. amazing foods and cocktails to your taste while soaking in the beautiful lighting and ambiance.

Coco Vanilla (Adiriganor)

The attention to detail in Coco Vanilla is pretty astounding, from the antique bar counter and stools to the lovely private sitting area. Everything is quite reasonably priced, The attention to detail extends to the food as well so. to enjoy a relaxing evening stopping over during or after work doesn’t seem excessive at all.

The Republic Bar

Republic bar is a hidden spot in the back alley of Accra’s popular Oxford Street. pretty small space but If you’re in the mood for a long night try their drink menu. Their flagship cocktail, Anyone for "Okokroko"? Gin combined with Ghanaian chili and mint. Pow!

Chez Clarisse Mama Africa