Brand new PS5 up for grabs in Happy Delight Essay Challenge

Participants must then take a photo of themselves enjoying Happy Delight and then email the essay and the image to ec@healthilife.com.

The email must contain the participant’s name, class, school and phone number. The Happy Delight Essay Challenge started on June 17 and will end on July 15, 2022.

Pulse Ghana

The winner will be selected based on their grammar, communication style and creativity.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to join the Happy Delight Essay Challenge:

Follow these three (3) steps on how to win big with our Happy Delight Essay Challenge

Pulse Ghana

1. Write an essay on one of the following:

*The First Time I Drank Happy Delight

*My Favourite Family Moment

*An Essay That Ends With 'AND THIS IS WHY I LOVE HAPPY DELIGHT"

*My Favourite Local Food And How It's Prepared

*My School Is The Best Because...

2. Take a picture of yourself enjoying Happy Delight

3. Email the essay and the image to us with your

Name

Class

School