Check out photos from Ghana’s newly renovated National Museum

Berlinda Entsie

The National Museum have seven of the vehicles used by former Heads of State, including three E-450 Mercedes Benz vehicles, two Nissan Patrols, a limousine and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Newly renovated National Museum
Newly renovated National Museum

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned the renovated National Museum, the oldest and largest museum in Ghana, to the public and tourists to visit.

The National Museum, which was opened in 1957, had to be closed to the public in 2015 for lack of maintenance. It had deteriorated to such an extent that it posed serious safety risks to visitors, workers and the exhibits held there.

But, according to President Akufo-Addo, the Museum has now been fully rehabilitated and restored to its original state with the inclusion of additional exhibits and artefacts.

He said that the Museum’s inner roads have also been asphalted, the first time ever since its establishment.

“In seeking to enrich the experience of visitors to the Museum, the curators of the National Museum have also added seven (7) of the vehicles used by former Heads of State, including three (3) E-450 Mercedes Benz vehicles, two (2) Nissan Patrols, a limousine and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

The efforts put in to restore this Museum are part of a comprehensive vision of my government to help create a more vibrant cultural industry sector," President Akufo-Addo said.

Adding that, "Tourism, arts and culture are effective tools for economic transformation, and we, in Ghana, can benefit from this because we possess a significant number of heritage resources."

Ghana's newly renovated National Museum
President Akufo-Addo commission's Ghana's newly renovated National Museum
Asamoah Gyan meets government officials at the commissioning of Ghana's renovated National Museum
Ghana's newly renovated National Museum
Ghana's newly renovated National Museum
Ghana's newly renovated National Museum
Ghana's newly renovated National Museum
Ghana's newly renovated National Museum
Ghana's newly renovated National Museum
Ghana's newly renovated National Museum
Ghana's newly renovated National Museum
Ghana's newly renovated National Museum
Ghana's newly renovated National Museum
Ghana's newly renovated National Museum
Ghana's newly renovated National Museum
Ghana's newly renovated National Museum
Ghana's newly renovated National Museum
