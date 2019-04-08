We’ve spotted a really delicious way to savour your ripe juicy mangoes this rainy season. Mangoes are rich in nutrients and I employ everyone to grab one for themselves.

This sweet fruit fights against cancer; helps with digestion and weight loss and makes the perfect snack. Plus they make your skin glow.

You can choose to eat your mangoes in different ways. Cut them up into cubes, slice them or straight up pop them into your mouth and suck away.

Watch the video below for the most sensual way to eat your mangoes.