Countries that give visas on arrival; you don't need an embassy visa to visit

When travelling internationally, you usually need a visa to enter a country unless your home country has a visa-free agreement with that destination.

The visa application process can be stressful, and the country has the right to reject your application even after you’ve paid the fees.

A good alternative is a visa on arrival, which often provides a more straightforward entry process and easier access to the country.

As the name implies, a visa on arrival is a type of visa that is issued at the country's entry point, which may be an airport, a land checkpoint, or a seaport.

Unlike an Embassy visa, you do not need to apply for a visa in advance, making travel easier. Instead, you must meet the requirements set by the host nation in order to be eligible for a visa on arrival.

Here is the list of countries that issue visas on arrival:

Thailand Qatar Armenia Egypt Kenya Bangladesh Bolivia Cambodia Gabon India Georgia Iran Kuwait Laos Mongolia Myanmar Malaysia Nigeria Nepal Oman Pakistan Papua New Guinea Saudi Arabia Sri Lanka Taiwan Turkey Uganda Vietnam

Each country has a specific visa policy, allowing individuals to apply for a visa on arrival. For instance, in Nigeria, people with an ECOWAS passport don't need a visa on arrival.

Most countries will require you to come along with a valid passport with six months of eligibility, a round-trip ticket, a bank statement, a visa application fee, a filled-out form, and a passport photograph.

This visa is typically issued for short-term purposes like tourism, business meetings, family visits, and medical reasons.

However, it does not allow extended residence, work, or registration for government benefits.