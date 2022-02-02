RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Despite at 60: Check out details of the millionaire's classy birthday cake

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Osei Kwame Despite's birthday cake will get you hungry.

Details of the millionaire's birthday cake
Details of the millionaire's birthday cake

Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite is turning 60 today and he is marking it in style.

The Ghanaian millionaire is in his village celebrating his birthday.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, Despite and his friends have been spotted behind a huge cake that is decorated with his photos.

He had all his friends and family surrounded while he cuts the cake.

Today is indeed a big day for the business mogul and he has received well wishes from the entire country and beyond.

Despite's birthday cake
Despite's birthday cake Pulse Ghana
Despite's birthday cake
Despite's birthday cake Pulse Ghana

