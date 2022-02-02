Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite is turning 60 today and he is marking it in style.
Despite at 60: Check out details of the millionaire's classy birthday cake
Osei Kwame Despite's birthday cake will get you hungry.
The Ghanaian millionaire is in his village celebrating his birthday.
In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, Despite and his friends have been spotted behind a huge cake that is decorated with his photos.
He had all his friends and family surrounded while he cuts the cake.
Today is indeed a big day for the business mogul and he has received well wishes from the entire country and beyond.
