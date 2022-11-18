DIY Recipe: How to make t Chicken light soup

Ingredients

6 Chicken legs

2 Onions

3 cloves Garlic

Ginger

Salt to taste

2 Scotch bonnet peppers

4 Tomatoes

6 Garden eggs small

2 tablespoons Palm oil

Method

Add the chicken legs to a pan. Slice one onion. Chop the garlic. Slice the ginger. Add all into the pot with some salt and a cup of water.

Cover the pot and allow to cook until the chicken is nearly soft. The time for this depends on whether you have soft or hard chicken.

Remove the stalk from the scotch bonnet peppers and tomatoes. Wash and add to the pan with the chicken. Pour another cup of water into the pan and cover.

Allow to cook for 10 mins, then remove from heat. Next, remove the chicken from the pan.

Separate the stock and the remaining content of the pan with a colander. Then, pour the stock back into the pan.

Pour the peppers, onions, tomatoes, ginger and garlic into a blender and puree.

Add back into the pot with the stock and chicken.

Cut off the two ends of the garden eggs and cut them into halves. Pour into the pan and add the palm oil. Add some water if the soup is too thick. Taste for salt and add more, if needed.

Cover the pan and allow it to cook for 20mins before removing it from the heat.