DIY Recipe: How to make Savoury plantain cake

This is a spiced cake using overripe plantains.
This savoury plantain cake is normally eaten with roasted groundnuts/peanuts.
Photo: Pulse Ghana
Ingredients
2 ripe plantains black ones
1/2 cup/ 60g pastry flour
1 teaspoon grated ginger
1/4 medium-size onion
1 clove
1 red chilli/ scotch bonnet
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4cup/ 60ml coconut oil
1/3 cup roasted groundnuts
Method
