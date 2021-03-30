RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipe: How to make Savoury plantain cake

Berlinda Entsie

This savoury plantain cake is normally eaten with roasted groundnuts/peanuts.

Plantain cake

Photo: Pulse Ghana

This is a spiced cake using overripe plantains.

Ingredients

2 ripe plantains black ones

1/2 cup/ 60g pastry flour

1 teaspoon grated ginger

1/4 medium-size onion

1 clove

1 red chilli/ scotch bonnet

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4cup/ 60ml coconut oil

1/3 cup roasted groundnuts

Method

  • Pre-heat an oven to 180°C or 350°F. Grease a 6inch spring foam pan and set it aside.
  • Remove plantain peels. Using a grinding pot, food processor or blender, blend plantains, onions, ginger, clove, pepper together. 
  • Mix in salt and flour. Add the coconut oil and mix it together.
  • Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and liberally toss roasted groundnuts on top. 
  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes until set and a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Best eaten warm.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

