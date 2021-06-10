DIY Recipe: How to make Sweet corn cake

Ingredients

½ cup butter softened

⅓ cup masa harina

¼ cup water

1 ½ cups frozen whole-kernel corn, thawed

¼ cup cornmeal

⅓ cup white sugar

2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

Method

In a medium bowl beat butter until it is creamy. Add the Mexican cornflour and water and beat until well mixed.

Using a food processor, process thawed corn, but leave chunky. Stir into the butter mixture.

In a separate bowl, mix cornmeal, sugar, cream, salt, and baking powder. Add to cornflour mixture and stir to combine. Pour batter into an ungreased 8x8 inch baking pan. Smooth batter and cover with aluminum foil. Place pan into a 9x13 inch baking dish that is filled a third of the way with water.

Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven F (175 degrees C) oven for 50 to 60 minutes. Allow to cool for 10 minutes. Use an ice cream scoop for easy removal from the pan.