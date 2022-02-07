Making this recipe is simple and easy.
DIY Recipes: How to boil Corn on the cob at home
Boiling is a great way to cook corn on the cob.
Ingredients
2 ears corn on the cob (shocked or unshucked)
¼ tsp salt (optional)
4 cups water
Method
Cut shucked corn in half, wash them.
Add water to the pot and bring to a boil.
Add the corn into the boiling water.
Cover pot and cook for 4 - 5 minutes.
Turn off heat, Pick out cooked corn with Kitchen tongs transfer to a plate and serve.
