DIY Recipes: How to boil Corn on the cob at home

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Boiling is a great way to cook corn on the cob.

Corn on the cob

Making this recipe is simple and easy.

Ingredients

2 ears corn on the cob (shocked or unshucked)

¼ tsp salt (optional)

4 cups water

Method

Cut shucked corn in half, wash them.

Add water to the pot and bring to a boil.

Add the corn into the boiling water.

Cover pot and cook for 4 - 5 minutes.

Turn off heat, Pick out cooked corn with Kitchen tongs transfer to a plate and serve.

Berlinda Entsie

