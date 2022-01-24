RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to cook Buttered rice

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Buttered rice is simply rice that has been cooked with butter added to it.

Buttered rice
Buttered rice

It can be served with pepper sauce, grilled chicken, fish, pork or beef.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

1 cup of chicken broth

1 ¼ cup of water

½ teaspoon of salt

3 tablespoons of butter

1 cup of raw long-grain rice

Method

Preheat the oven to about 350 degree celcius.

Use some vegetable oil to grease a 6×6 casserole dish and set it aside.

Put a saucepan on the fire and boil chicken broth and water.

Add the rice and salt to it and stir well.

Pour it into the casserole dish and cover it with a foil.

Bake the rice in the oven for about 30 minutes, remove it from the oven, add the butter to the rice and stir.

Serve.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Culture Shock: 10 hilarious stories from Nigerians abroad

A black man in shock. (Classic105)

DIY Recipes: How to fry Sausages the best way

Fried sausage

DIY Recipes: How to make Egg salad for Sandwiches

Egg Salad

DIY Recipes: How to make Potato frittata

Potato frittata