It can be served with pepper sauce, grilled chicken, fish, pork or beef.
DIY Recipes: How to cook Buttered rice
Buttered rice is simply rice that has been cooked with butter added to it.
Ingredients
1 cup of chicken broth
1 ¼ cup of water
½ teaspoon of salt
3 tablespoons of butter
1 cup of raw long-grain rice
Method
Preheat the oven to about 350 degree celcius.
Use some vegetable oil to grease a 6×6 casserole dish and set it aside.
Put a saucepan on the fire and boil chicken broth and water.
Add the rice and salt to it and stir well.
Pour it into the casserole dish and cover it with a foil.
Bake the rice in the oven for about 30 minutes, remove it from the oven, add the butter to the rice and stir.
Serve.
