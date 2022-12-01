Making this recipe is easy and simple.
DIY Recipes: How to grill Catfish at home
Grilled catfish is delicious and perfect for every dish.
Ingredients
1 catfish
Scotch bonnet
Lemon juice
cubes Bullion
1 tablespoon of ginger
1 tablespoon of garlic
Salt
Method
Gather the ingredients. Preheat the grill to medium heat. Brush and oil the grates so that you have a clean grilling surface for the fish.
Brush the catfish with the Worcestershire sauce and sprinkle with the ground pepper.
Brush again and turn.
Grill about 5 minutes longer, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork. Sprinkle with salt, if desired.
Serve.
