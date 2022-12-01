RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to grill Catfish at home

Berlinda Entsie

Grilled catfish is delicious and perfect for every dish.

Grilled catfish
Grilled catfish

Making this recipe is easy and simple.

Ingredients

1 catfish

Scotch bonnet

Lemon juice

cubes Bullion

1 tablespoon of ginger

1 tablespoon of garlic

Salt

Method

Gather the ingredients. Preheat the grill to medium heat. Brush and oil the grates so that you have a clean grilling surface for the fish.

Brush the catfish with the Worcestershire sauce and sprinkle with the ground pepper.

Brush again and turn.

Grill about 5 minutes longer, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork. Sprinkle with salt, if desired.

Serve.

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

