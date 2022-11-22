RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to grill Salmon at home

Berlinda Entsie

This grilled Salmon recipe is delicious and perfect for every dish.

Grilled salmon
Grilled salmon

Grilling the perfect salmon is easy and simple.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

1 ½ pounds salmon fillets

Lemon pepper to taste

Garlic powder to taste

Salt to taste

⅓ cup soy sauce

⅓ cup brown sugar

⅓ cup water

¼ cup vegetable oil

Method

Season salmon fillets with lemon pepper, garlic powder, and salt.

In a small bowl, stir together soy sauce, brown sugar, water, and vegetable oil until the sugar is dissolved. Place fish in a large resealable plastic bag with the soy sauce mixture, seal, and turn to coat. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Preheat the grill to medium heat.

Lightly oil grill grate. Place salmon on the preheated grill, and discard the marinade. Cook salmon for 6 to 8 minutes per side, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Angola-luanda [Africa]

The 8 most beautiful cities in Africa

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking palm wine

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

Fufu and light soup

DIY Recipe: How to make t Chicken light soup