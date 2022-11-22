Grilling the perfect salmon is easy and simple.
DIY Recipes: How to grill Salmon at home
This grilled Salmon recipe is delicious and perfect for every dish.
Ingredients
1 ½ pounds salmon fillets
Lemon pepper to taste
Garlic powder to taste
Salt to taste
⅓ cup soy sauce
⅓ cup brown sugar
⅓ cup water
¼ cup vegetable oil
Method
Season salmon fillets with lemon pepper, garlic powder, and salt.
In a small bowl, stir together soy sauce, brown sugar, water, and vegetable oil until the sugar is dissolved. Place fish in a large resealable plastic bag with the soy sauce mixture, seal, and turn to coat. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
Preheat the grill to medium heat.
Lightly oil grill grate. Place salmon on the preheated grill, and discard the marinade. Cook salmon for 6 to 8 minutes per side, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork.
