RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Air fryer Popcorn

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Air fryer popcorn is easy to make.

Popcorn
Popcorn

Ingredients

Recommended articles

¼ cup popcorn Kernels

½ teaspoon Oil (optional but recommended)

  • Toppings

1 Teaspoon Salted butter

2 teaspoons Powdered sugar

A Pinch of salt (Adjust the salt as needed)

Method

Preheat air fryer to 400°F / 204°C for 2 mins

Mix oil with popcorn kernels.

Tear out a piece of foil, pull out air fryer basket and lay it flat in the center of the basket. Make sure the piece of foil doesn’t cover the whole basket to allow for heat and air circulation. The basket will be hot be sure to wear oven mitts.

Air fry Popcorn kernels at 400°F / 204°C for 9-10 mins. (If you do not preheat air fry for 12 mins)

Open the air fryer when the popping sound reduces.

  • Make the toppings

Melt butter or coconut oil in the microwave.

Mix in powdered sugar and salt, then toss popcorn in the mix

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Why Accra was named among 100 greatest destinations worldwide

Accra

DIY Recipes: How to make Barbecue sauce for Chicken

Barbecue sauce for Chicken

DIY Recipes: How to make Potato frittata

Potato frittata

DIY Recipes: How to steam Sausages

Sausages