Ingredients
DIY Recipes: How to make Air fryer Popcorn
Air fryer popcorn is easy to make.
¼ cup popcorn Kernels
½ teaspoon Oil (optional but recommended)
- Toppings
1 Teaspoon Salted butter
2 teaspoons Powdered sugar
A Pinch of salt (Adjust the salt as needed)
Method
Preheat air fryer to 400°F / 204°C for 2 mins
Mix oil with popcorn kernels.
Tear out a piece of foil, pull out air fryer basket and lay it flat in the center of the basket. Make sure the piece of foil doesn’t cover the whole basket to allow for heat and air circulation. The basket will be hot be sure to wear oven mitts.
Air fry Popcorn kernels at 400°F / 204°C for 9-10 mins. (If you do not preheat air fry for 12 mins)
Open the air fryer when the popping sound reduces.
- Make the toppings
Melt butter or coconut oil in the microwave.
Mix in powdered sugar and salt, then toss popcorn in the mix
