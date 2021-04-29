DIY Recipes: How to make Akotonshi (Stuffed crab)

Ingredients

2 large Whole crabs or cooked crab meat

1 large fresh ginger

2 tbsp Cooking oil

1 large Onion minced

1 tsp ginger ground

2 large tomatoes finely chopped

1 tbsp Tomato paste

1 large green bell peppers finely chopped

1 tsp Paprika

1 tsp Ground nutmeg

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp Cloves ground

1 tsp dried thyme leaves

1 tsp Grains of paradise, ground to a powder (Optional)

2 medium Minced African bird peppers (use hot Thai peppers if unavailable),

1/2 cup Dried shrimp

Plain bread crumbs

Parsley

Salt

Method

If cooking whole crabs, clean them and bring a large pot of water to a boil.

Add in the ginger, cloves and the crab, cook for 15 minutes. Remove crabs and meat, keep shells for plating.

If using just crab meat Mix crab meat with ¼ cup water that has been boiled with the ginger piece and cloves for 15 minutes. Drain water, flake the meat and set aside.

In a heavy pot, heat oil to medium temperature and add other ingredients in the following sequence, stirring for a minute or so between each: onions, ground ginger, tomatoes, tomato paste, green pepper, cumin, nutmeg, thyme, grains of paradise, paprika, mashed peppers, and dried shrimp.

Reduce heat and simmer for 4 – 5 minutes, stirring constantly, until vegetables are cooked.

Add crab meat and stir another couple of minutes to heat it through. Then spoon the mixture into clean crab shells or ramekins (small individual baking dishes).

Sprinkle breadcrumbs on top of each crab and toast under an oven broiler, being careful not to let the crumbs scorch.