DIY Recipes: How to make Alasa mocktail (African star fruit drink)
Alasa(African star fruit) is a popular fruit loved by many in Ghana.
Ingredients
3 Alasa / African Star Apple fruit
100ml of Coconut juice
10g of fresh Ginger
300ml Bitter Lemon
Method
Cut the fruit at its circumference and twist it in opposite directions to release the fruit.
Using a teaspoon scoop the flesh into the bowl of the blender
Add the Coconut juice, Ginger and bitter Lemon to the blender.
Blend everything into a silky smooth consistency.
Pass the drink through a sieve to ensure its smoothness.
Refrigerate the Mocktail until you're ready to serve or serve immediately with ice cubes and a sprig of fresh thyme.
