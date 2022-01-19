RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Alasa mocktail (African star fruit drink)

Alasa(African star fruit) is a popular fruit loved by many in Ghana.

Alasa mocktail (African star fruit juice)
This recipe is inspiring and can be adapted to one's taste preference.

Ingredients

3 Alasa / African Star Apple fruit

100ml of Coconut juice

10g of fresh Ginger

300ml Bitter Lemon

Method

Cut the fruit at its circumference and twist it in opposite directions to release the fruit.

Using a teaspoon scoop the flesh into the bowl of the blender

Add the Coconut juice, Ginger and bitter Lemon to the blender.

Blend everything into a silky smooth consistency.

Pass the drink through a sieve to ensure its smoothness.

Refrigerate the Mocktail until you're ready to serve or serve immediately with ice cubes and a sprig of fresh thyme.

