Simple but flavorful, fried chicken is a treat for both kids and adults.
DIY Recipes: How to make an Extra-crispy fried chicken at home
This recipe is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
Ingredients
1½ kg Chicken Pieces of your choice
3 cups buttermilk
1 cup water
¼ cup Kosher Salt
¼ cup Granulated Sugar
1 tbsp Pepper freshly ground
2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
For Flour Mix
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp onion powder
1 tsp Garlic Powder
Salt
1 tsp Pepper freshly ground
½ tsp cayenne pepper
Cooking oil
Flour mix
3/4 cup buttermilk
Method
Take a large bowl. Add and mix all the ingredients for the buttermilk-brine marinade. Then add the chicken pieces into the bowl. Refrigerate the chicken pieces for a minimum of 4 hours or overnight before proceeding with this recipe.
Take a large bowl. Combine the flour and mix the ingredients. Make sure all the powdered spices are adequately mixed.
Take a rack and place it on a baking sheet. Remove the chicken pieces from the bowl and put them on the rack to drain the excess buttermilk-brine marinade.
Divide the flour mix into two separate bowls. Take a piece from the rack and place it inside the first flour mix bowl. Dredge and press it properly so that the flour is coated evenly. Take this coated chicken piece and dip it in the buttermilk kept in a separate bowl. Then coat this dipped piece again in the second flour mix bowl and place it on the rack. This double dredging process will give a thick coating to your chicken pieces and will give them an extra crispy exterior.
Take a deep-bottomed vessel. Add oil to it. Once the oil is heated enough, immerse two to three pieces at once on medium flame. Let the pieces fry undisturbed for 3 minutes. Fry the chicken pieces until golden brown.
Transfer the fried chicken to a rack and let it stand for 5 minutes before serving it hot. Fry the remaining pieces in batches.
Serve.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh