DIY Recipes: How to make Apple bread

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is a moist, sweet, and delicious bread with a crispy crust.

Apple bread
Apple bread

Ingredients

2 eggs

2 cups white sugar

½ cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups apples, peeled and diced

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, or more to taste

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a loaf pan.

Beat eggs, sugar, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract in a mixing bowl; add apples.

Mix flour, salt, baking powder, and cinnamon in a separate bowl; add to apple mixture and stir just until evenly combined into a thick batter. Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan.

Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Cover loaf pan with aluminium foil; continue baking until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean, about 15 minutes more.

Cool in the pan for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

