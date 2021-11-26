Ingredients
DIY Recipes: How to make Apple bread
This recipe is a moist, sweet, and delicious bread with a crispy crust.
2 eggs
2 cups white sugar
½ cup vegetable oil
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups apples, peeled and diced
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 ½ teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, or more to taste
Method
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a loaf pan.
Beat eggs, sugar, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract in a mixing bowl; add apples.
Mix flour, salt, baking powder, and cinnamon in a separate bowl; add to apple mixture and stir just until evenly combined into a thick batter. Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan.
Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Cover loaf pan with aluminium foil; continue baking until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean, about 15 minutes more.
Cool in the pan for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.
