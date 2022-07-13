RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Ayikple (Beans Banku)

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Ayikple or Ayikplege is a local food for the people of the Volta region.

A combination of roasted corn flour and beans with stew or sauce attached to give that splendid aroma and taste.

Ingredients:

Red Beans

Roasted Corn Flour (Tom Brown - use only roasted maize to prepare)

Coconut juice

Salt to taste

Method

Boil the red beans together with the red beans until tender.

Add salt to taste.

Then add the corn flour (Tom Brown) to the cooked beans and coconut juice. Put the pot over medium fire and continue to mix. The food will become more difficult to stir but continue to mix in order to ensure it does not become lumpy.

Continue to stir intermittently until it's well cooked.

When the Ayikple is ready, spoon it out into a bowl and serve with some stew.

