Yam balls are popular snacks enjoyed in Ghana. Usually, leftover boiled yams are used for this meal and it is enjoyed by all.

Ingredients

1 kg yam

4-5 chicken sausages

1 small onion

2 cloves garlic

1/4 stalk of celery

2 1/2 tablespoon margarine or butter

1 egg plus 1 egg yolk

1 cup corn flakes roughly crashed

Salt and Black pepper as required

Water for boiling yam

Method

Boil yam with salt and water. Whiles yam is boiling, thinly chop sausages, onions, celery and garlic. Set aside.

Heat margarine or butter in a pan. Saute onions, garlic and celery till soft. Do not caramelise or brown the onions. Stir in sausages and turn off the fire. Check on yam to see if it softened or cooked through. Drain off the water when done.

Preheat an oven to 180℃/350℉. Line a baking pan with baking sheet. In a small bowl, mix cornflakes and black pepper together. Beat one egg in a different bowl set aside.

Using a food processor, or fork or asanka with apotɔyowa mash cooked yam. Yam should be well mashed but resemble a coarse dough. Add in egg yolk, margarine or butter and stir together. Add in sauteed garlic, onions, celery and chopped sausages.

Scoop about two tablespoons of the mixed yam dough together. Mould into a ball, dip into the egg to coat, dip into corn flakes and black pepper mixture. Gently press to stick well and arrange on a baking sheet. Repeat the process until all dough has been moulded to balls. Gently brush balls with remaining egg.

Bake balls in the preheated oven for about 15 minutes till the cornflakes are well stacked to the balls and looks crispy.

Serve as an accompaniment to a meal or with ketchup or shito.