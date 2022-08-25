RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Banana bofrot (Puff puff)

This recipe is easy to make and very soothing to the soul especially when served with a glass of chilled juice

Banana bofrot

It is important to add spice to your usual bofrot and bananas could do the magic.

Ingredients

2 cups of hard flour

¼ cup of sugar

2 tbsp of instant yeast

1½ tsp of nutmeg

3 medium bananas, mashed

600 ml vegetable oil

½ tablespoon of salt

300 ml lukewarm water

Method

Pour flour into a mixing bowl. Then, add all dry ingredients and mix with a spatula.

Add lukewarm water and mix together.

Add the mashed banana, stir in and cover the mixture with a cling foil or napkin and place the mixture at a warm place for the mixture to rise for 20 minutes.

Beat the mixture down gently with a spatula.

Pour oil into a deep pan and place on medium-high heat.

Scoop the mixture with your hands and squeeze to get a golf ball size and drop directly into the hot oil.

Fry for 5 minutes to get a golden brown crust.

Transfer to a paper tissue-lined bowl to drain the oil.

Banana puff puffs are ready to serve.

