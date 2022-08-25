It is important to add spice to your usual bofrot and bananas could do the magic.
DIY Recipes: How to make Banana bofrot (Puff puff)
This recipe is easy to make and very soothing to the soul especially when served with a glass of chilled juice
Ingredients
2 cups of hard flour
¼ cup of sugar
2 tbsp of instant yeast
1½ tsp of nutmeg
3 medium bananas, mashed
600 ml vegetable oil
½ tablespoon of salt
300 ml lukewarm water
Method
Pour flour into a mixing bowl. Then, add all dry ingredients and mix with a spatula.
Add lukewarm water and mix together.
Add the mashed banana, stir in and cover the mixture with a cling foil or napkin and place the mixture at a warm place for the mixture to rise for 20 minutes.
Beat the mixture down gently with a spatula.
Pour oil into a deep pan and place on medium-high heat.
Scoop the mixture with your hands and squeeze to get a golf ball size and drop directly into the hot oil.
Fry for 5 minutes to get a golden brown crust.
Transfer to a paper tissue-lined bowl to drain the oil.
Banana puff puffs are ready to serve.
