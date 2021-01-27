The bread stays moist for days, and nothing beats the smell of fresh banana bread in the oven

Ingredients

2 cups (250g) all-purpose flour (spoon & leveled)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup (1 stick or 115g) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

3/4 cup (150g) packed light or dark brown sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1/3 cup (80g) plain yoghurt or sour cream

2 cups mashed bananas (about 4 large ripe bananas)

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3/4 cup (100g) chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)

Method

Adjust the oven rack to the lower third position and preheat the oven to 350°F (177°C). Grease a 9×5-inch loaf pan or coat with nonstick spray. Set aside.

Whisk the flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon together in a large bowl.

Using a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle or whisk attachment, beat the butter and brown sugar together on high speed until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. On medium speed, add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in the yoghurt, mashed bananas, and vanilla extract on medium speed until combined. With the mixer running on low speed, slowly beat the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until no flour pockets remain. Do not overmix. Fold in the nuts, if using.

Spoon the batter into the prepared baking pan and bake for 60-65 minutes. Loosely cover the bread with aluminum foil after 30 minutes to help prevent the top and sides from getting too brown. A toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf will come out clean when the bread is done. Remove from the oven and allow the bread to cool completely in the pan set on a wire rack.

Cover and store banana bread at room temperature for 2 days or in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Banana bread tastes best on day 2 after the flavours have settled together. See post above for freezing instructions.