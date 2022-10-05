This recipe is delicious and easy to make.
DIY Recipes: How to make Banana chips
Banana chips are crisp slices of banana that are usually taken as a snack.
Read Also
Ingredients
2 just-ripe bananas, sliced in 1/10-inch-thick rounds, or more as needed
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Method
Preheat the oven to 225 degrees F (110 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Spread banana slices out onto the prepared baking sheet, making sure slices are not touching. Brush with lemon juice.
Bake in the preheated oven for 90 minutes. Check bananas, lifting slices up to separate from the paper once or twice. Continue baking until bananas are dried out, 30 to 90 minutes more.
Let bananas cool until crispy. Serve.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh