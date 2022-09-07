RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY recipes: How to make Banana ice cream at home

Berlinda Entsie

Mostly we tend to throw away over-ripped bananas but they can be used for ice cream.

Banana ice cream


This recipe and simple to make and very delicious. Oh! It's sugar-free too.

Ingredients

2 peeled and chopped bananas, frozen

½ cup skim milk

Method

Combine frozen bananas and 1/4 cup skim milk in a blender; blend for 30 seconds. Add remaining 1/4 cup milk and blend on high speed until smooth.

Freeze for some minutes and serve.

