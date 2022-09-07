This recipe and simple to make and very delicious. Oh! It's sugar-free too.
DIY recipes: How to make Banana ice cream at home
Mostly we tend to throw away over-ripped bananas but they can be used for ice cream.
Ingredients
2 peeled and chopped bananas, frozen
½ cup skim milk
Method
Combine frozen bananas and 1/4 cup skim milk in a blender; blend for 30 seconds. Add remaining 1/4 cup milk and blend on high speed until smooth.
Freeze for some minutes and serve.
