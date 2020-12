This Banana Raspberry smoothie is fresh, fruity, and fast to prepare.

Ingredients

3 very ripe bananas, cut into chunks, frozen

1 cup frozen raspberries

1 cup SILK almond milk

1/2 cup fresh orange juice (preferably no sugar added)

2 tablespoons raw honey (more to taste, if desired)

Method

Place all of the ingredients in a blender and pulse until smooth, about 30 seconds.

Serve right away.