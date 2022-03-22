RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Banana spinach smoothie with milk

Berlinda Entsie

This Banana spinach smoothie recipe is sweet, creamy, refreshing, made with 5 simple ingredients.

This is one of the best drinks for kids and adults for breakfast or snacks anytime.

Ingredients

1 ripe banana, large

2 small handfuls of baby spinach

1 cup milk

1/4 cup greek yoghurt (or thick plain yoghurt)

1 to 2 tablespoons honey (adjust according to taste)

Method

Add all ingredients into a blender and then blend.

Serve!

Berlinda Entsie

