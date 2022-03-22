This is one of the best drinks for kids and adults for breakfast or snacks anytime.
DIY Recipes: How to make Banana spinach smoothie with milk
This Banana spinach smoothie recipe is sweet, creamy, refreshing, made with 5 simple ingredients.
Ingredients
1 ripe banana, large
2 small handfuls of baby spinach
1 cup milk
1/4 cup greek yoghurt (or thick plain yoghurt)
1 to 2 tablespoons honey (adjust according to taste)
Method
Add all ingredients into a blender and then blend.
Serve!
