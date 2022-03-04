RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make basic Jollof stew (Gravy)

Berlinda Entsie

It is easy, fuss-free and produces a tasty base for Jollof.

Gravy

This concoction goes perfectly with four cups of rice.

Ingredients

210g/ half tin cup tomato puree about 6 levelled tablespoons

2 medium-sized onions

4-6 fresh tomatoes chopped

1 - 2 tablespoons turkey berries (optional)

1 green bell pepper

3/4cup-1cup vegetable oil

Pepper as required scotch bonnet/powdered pepper/pepper flakes/red or green chillis etc

Salt as required

Curry, nutmeg, bay leaf, grounded shrimp, grounded fish, African locust bean, beef cube and chicken cube.

Method

Blend onions, turkey berries and pepper together, set aside. Put oil in a saucepan and set on fire.

Add tomato paste, stir fry for about two minutes, add blended onions, pepper and turkey berries. Add chopped tomatoes and stir fry. Add salt and spices Cover and let simmer on high heat for about five to eight minutes.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

