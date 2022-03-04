This concoction goes perfectly with four cups of rice.
DIY Recipes: How to make basic Jollof stew (Gravy)
It is easy, fuss-free and produces a tasty base for Jollof.
Ingredients
210g/ half tin cup tomato puree about 6 levelled tablespoons
2 medium-sized onions
4-6 fresh tomatoes chopped
1 - 2 tablespoons turkey berries (optional)
1 green bell pepper
3/4cup-1cup vegetable oil
Pepper as required scotch bonnet/powdered pepper/pepper flakes/red or green chillis etc
Salt as required
Curry, nutmeg, bay leaf, grounded shrimp, grounded fish, African locust bean, beef cube and chicken cube.
Method
Blend onions, turkey berries and pepper together, set aside. Put oil in a saucepan and set on fire.
Add tomato paste, stir fry for about two minutes, add blended onions, pepper and turkey berries. Add chopped tomatoes and stir fry. Add salt and spices Cover and let simmer on high heat for about five to eight minutes.
