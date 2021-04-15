DIY Recipes: How to make Beef Barbecue Ribs

Ingredients

3 lbs meaty beef ribs

Liquid smoke optional

2-4 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon cajun seasoning

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar packed

1 teaspoon chilli powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon paprika

2 teaspoons oregano

BBQ sauce

Method

Rinse ribs and dry with paper towels. Douse dry ribs with liquid smoke if using and rub it in. Lightly coat ribs in olive oil.

Mix together seasoning and sprinkle generously over ribs, front and back. Massage the spices into the ribs, adding more olive oil to help distribute the spices well if needed.

Place the ribs in a large ziplock bag or covered bowl and marinate in the fridge for 1-2 hours.

Preheat the oven to 250 F. Place the ribs on a foil-lined baking tray in a single layer.

Add another piece of foil on top to create a pouch for the ribs to cook in. Be sure to seal the edges of the foil so that it's tight and steam won't seep out.

Bake on the middle rack for 3 1/2 -4 hours. Check on it after the 3 1/2 hour mark. When the ribs are done to your liking, drain off the excess fat.

Brush the ribs with the desired amount of BBQ sauce. Broil on low until the sauce is sticky.