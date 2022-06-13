DIY Recipes: How to make Bread toast with egg

Ingredients

2 bread slices

2 eggs

Salt to taste

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

¼ teaspoon ginger garlic paste

¼ teaspoon black pepper powder

1 tablespoon very finely chopped onions

1 tablespoon finely chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

1 tsp finely very finely chopped green chilli

2 teaspoon oil or butter

Method

Firstly, in a mixing bowl, break two eggs.

Mix or beat it well.

Add the spices such as salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and ginger garlic paste.

Add chopped onions.

Add chopped green chilli if required or skip if making for kids.

Add chopped tomatoes, chopped coriander leaves, and black pepper powder.

Mix all the ingredients well. Heat the griddle or a pan. Add oil/butter and heat it.

Take each bread slice and dip it into the egg mixture.

Make sure the bread slice is coated well with the mixture.

Place the coated bread slice into the pan.

Add some egg mixture as a topping to the bread slice

Cook the bottom side for a few minutes on low flame. Flip it.

Cook the other side for a few minutes on low flame. Make sure both sides are cooked well.