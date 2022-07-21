DIY Recipes: How to make Butter Bread

Ingredients

3 cups of bread flour

¼ cup of sugar

¼ cup of butter

Grated nutmeg

¾ cup of warm water

2 teaspoons of dry active yeast

Salt to taste

Method

Put bread flour, sugar, nutmeg and butter together. Add your salt to taste and the warm water. Mix until even then at your yeast.

Mix the dough with your hand and add more water, little by little and knead until the dough becomes soft and elastic. Then cover the dough in a bowl and allow it to raise.

After 10 minutes, Grease your loaf pans with butter and sift some flour into them. Use a rolling pin to roll the dough. Make sure the size fits the loaf pan.

Grease your loaf pans with butter and sift some flour into them. Put your loaves in the pan. Allow loaves to rise for a while.

Pre-heat your oven to about 350 degrees.

Place loaf pans in the oven and reduce the heat, then bake till it becomes golden brown.