They're wonderful for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
DIY Recipes: How to make Buttermilk cornbread
This buttermilk cornbread is sweet and moist.
Recommended articles
Ingredients
½ cup butter
⅔ cup white sugar
2 large eggs
1 cup buttermilk
½ teaspoon baking soda
1 cup cornmeal
1 cup all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon salt
Method
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8-inch square pan.
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Remove from heat and stir in sugar. Quickly whisk in eggs.
Combine buttermilk and baking soda in a small bowl. Then whisk the mixture into the skillet. Stir in cornmeal, flour, and salt until well-blended and only a few lumps remain. Pour batter into the prepared pan.
Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean, 30 to 40 minutes.
Serve.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh