DIY Recipes: How to make Buttermilk cornbread

This buttermilk cornbread is sweet and moist.

They're wonderful for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Ingredients

½ cup butter

⅔ cup white sugar

2 large eggs

1 cup buttermilk

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 cup cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

Method

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8-inch square pan.

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Remove from heat and stir in sugar. Quickly whisk in eggs.

Combine buttermilk and baking soda in a small bowl. Then whisk the mixture into the skillet. Stir in cornmeal, flour, and salt until well-blended and only a few lumps remain. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean, 30 to 40 minutes.

Serve.

