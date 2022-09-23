It’s easy to whip up this delicious, nutrient-filled drink at home.
DIY Recipes: How to make Carrot juice
This recipe is one of the best juices you can add on the daily.
Read Also
Ingredients
1 pound carrots (2 ½ cups chopped)
1 large apple
1 large orange
1 pinch salt
½ cup water
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Method
Peel and chop the carrots. Chop the apple, keeping the skin on. Peel the orange.
Place the carrots, apple, orange, salt, and water in a blender. Blend on high until pureed and a juice forms.
Pass the juice through a fine mesh sieve or a nut milk bag to strain out the pulp. Discard the pulp. Stir in the fresh lemon juice.
Drink immediately or chill before drinking.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh