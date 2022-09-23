RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Carrot juice

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is one of the best juices you can add on the daily.

Carrot juice
It’s easy to whip up this delicious, nutrient-filled drink at home.

Ingredients

1 pound carrots (2 ½ cups chopped)

1 large apple

1 large orange

1 pinch salt

½ cup water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method

Peel and chop the carrots. Chop the apple, keeping the skin on. Peel the orange.

Place the carrots, apple, orange, salt, and water in a blender. Blend on high until pureed and a juice forms.

Pass the juice through a fine mesh sieve or a nut milk bag to strain out the pulp. Discard the pulp. Stir in the fresh lemon juice.

Drink immediately or chill before drinking.

