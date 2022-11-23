DIY Recipes: How to make Cassava ampesi with Abomu

Ingredients

For the Ampsei

4 tubers of Cassava

Salt to taste

Water

For the Abomu

400g of Organic Spinach or Cocoyam leaves or Kontomire

1 sliced large Onion

20g of Pettie Belle Chillies (Kpakposhito)

185g of Salted Fish (Koobi)

150g of tinned Sardines in Tomato sauce

30ml of Zomi or Palm oil

Salt to taste

Method

Preparing Ampesi

Peel the cassava into a cooking pot.

Wash them thoroughly and put them into another cooking pot.

Add a reasonable amount of salt.

Boil over high heat for about 10 minutes.

Pour out the water and set aside

The ampesi is ready

Preparing the Abomu

Wash the kontomire leaves well, remove the stalk from the vine and place them in a pot.

Add the tomatoes, onion, pepper and koobi to the pot and add just enough water to steam.

Steam until the tomatoes, onions and kontomire leaves are tender. Turn off the heat and keep any remaining water left after the steaming.

Place the chilli, onion and a piece of the koobi in an asanka (earthenware mortar) and mash it with the pestle.

Add the tomatoes to the mortar. Mash until it is well incorporated with the onion mixture.

Add the kontomire and mash well into the mixture. If it is too thick, loosen it up with a bit of water from the steaming process.

Add salt to taste.

Heat palm oil and pour it on the mashed ingredients.