It is rich in carbohydrates and other nutrients and also makes a perfect dinner.
DIY Recipes: How to make Cassava ampesi with Abomu
This is a popular Ghanaian food enjoyed in almost every part of the country.
Recommended articles
Ingredients
- For the Ampsei
4 tubers of Cassava
Salt to taste
Water
- For the Abomu
400g of Organic Spinach or Cocoyam leaves or Kontomire
1 sliced large Onion
20g of Pettie Belle Chillies (Kpakposhito)
185g of Salted Fish (Koobi)
150g of tinned Sardines in Tomato sauce
30ml of Zomi or Palm oil
Salt to taste
Method
- Preparing Ampesi
Peel the cassava into a cooking pot.
Wash them thoroughly and put them into another cooking pot.
Add a reasonable amount of salt.
Boil over high heat for about 10 minutes.
Pour out the water and set aside
The ampesi is ready
- Preparing the Abomu
Wash the kontomire leaves well, remove the stalk from the vine and place them in a pot.
Add the tomatoes, onion, pepper and koobi to the pot and add just enough water to steam.
Steam until the tomatoes, onions and kontomire leaves are tender. Turn off the heat and keep any remaining water left after the steaming.
Place the chilli, onion and a piece of the koobi in an asanka (earthenware mortar) and mash it with the pestle.
Add the tomatoes to the mortar. Mash until it is well incorporated with the onion mixture.
Add the kontomire and mash well into the mixture. If it is too thick, loosen it up with a bit of water from the steaming process.
Add salt to taste.
Heat palm oil and pour it on the mashed ingredients.
Serve the sauce with the boiled cassava.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh