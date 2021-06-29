RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Cassava leaves soup

Cassava leaf soup is a tasty and substantial soup that is widely consumed in many parts of Africa.

Cassava leaves soup
This recipe can be prepared with any meat or fish. Most African countries use dry fish (smoked fish) in their soups for added flavour.

Ingredients

3 pounds frozen cassava leaves

1 pound beef cut in bite-size pieces

½ pound smoked chicken, turkey, fish

1 medium onion chopped

½ - 1 cup palm oil I used ½ palm oil and half canola oil

1/2 cup ground crayfish dried shrimps

4-5 tablespoon ground groundnuts peanut butter puree

1 tablespoon chicken bouillon or Maggie powder

1 scotch bonnet pepper 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper optional

1/2 - 1 pound shrimp optional

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

In a large saucepan, season meat with salt, Maggi and onions and boil until tender, depending on the choice of meat. You should have at least 1-2 cups of stock. Remove the meat and beef stock, reserve

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat, add onions and crayfish l, sauté until fragrant about 1-2 minutes. Add beef and or / smoked meat.

Stir in peanut butter or groundnut paste, then add stock about a cup cook for another 5 minutes.

Throw in the drained cassava leaves and continue cooking for about 25 more minutes.

Finally, if using shrimp add shrimp - cook until shrimp turns pink about 3-5 minutes.

Adjust seasonings (Maggie, salt, soup consistency with water and oil) to taste

Serve warm over rice.

