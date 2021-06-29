DIY Recipes: How to make Cassava leaves soup

Ingredients

3 pounds frozen cassava leaves

1 pound beef cut in bite-size pieces

½ pound smoked chicken, turkey, fish

1 medium onion chopped

½ - 1 cup palm oil I used ½ palm oil and half canola oil

1/2 cup ground crayfish dried shrimps

4-5 tablespoon ground groundnuts peanut butter puree

1 tablespoon chicken bouillon or Maggie powder

1 scotch bonnet pepper 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper optional

1/2 - 1 pound shrimp optional

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

In a large saucepan, season meat with salt, Maggi and onions and boil until tender, depending on the choice of meat. You should have at least 1-2 cups of stock. Remove the meat and beef stock, reserve

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat, add onions and crayfish l, sauté until fragrant about 1-2 minutes. Add beef and or / smoked meat.

Stir in peanut butter or groundnut paste, then add stock about a cup cook for another 5 minutes.

Throw in the drained cassava leaves and continue cooking for about 25 more minutes.

Finally, if using shrimp add shrimp - cook until shrimp turns pink about 3-5 minutes.

Adjust seasonings (Maggie, salt, soup consistency with water and oil) to taste