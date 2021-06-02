DIY Recipes: How to make Chicken balls

Ingredients

500 gm chicken

400 gm Monterey jack cheese

1 1/2 teaspoon garlic

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 medium onion

1 teaspoon chilli flakes

2 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

3 tablespoon butter

Method

Wash the chicken well under cold running water and keep it aside in a large bowl. On the other hand, preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Now, place the onion on a chopping board and chop well. Then take the cheese and shred it completely and grind the chicken. Keep cheese and chicken in separate bowls. Next, take the garlic and mince it completely.

Now prepare the biscuit mix. For that whisk together flour, baking powder and salt well. Add in the melted butter and mix well.

Take a saucepan and heat oil in it over medium flame. Add the chopped onion to it and fry until transparent in colour. Now, take a big bowl and mix fried onions, ground chicken, biscuit mix, shredded cheese, minced garlic and chilli flakes together.

Wash your hands and pat them dry. Take a small quantity of this mixture and shape them into small balls of 1-inch. Now, take a baking pan and place these balls in it, and put the baking pan in the preheated oven. Bake these chicken balls until they turn brown in colour. Enjoy! PS: If you do not have Monterey Jack cheese, you can use mozzarella cheese or cheese cubes instead.