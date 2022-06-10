RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Chicken kebab a home

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is very tender and flavourful.

Chicken Kebab
The chicken always turns out tender and succulent and it pairs so well with the sweet bell peppers.

Ingredients

2 lbs boneless chicken thighs, cut into medium pieces

⅛ cup soy sauce

⅛ cup olive oil

1 tsp dried oregano

3 garlic cloves (minced)

½ lemon, juiced

3 multicoloured bell peppers, cut into medium pieces

Skewers

Method

Place the chicken pieces in the large bowl and add the rest of the ingredients. Mix everything well. Cover, and refrigerate for 2 to 24 hours (the longer, the better).

Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Arrange the chicken and peppers onto the skewers.

Oil the grilling grate. Cook for about 7 minutes on each side, until the chicken is well done.

