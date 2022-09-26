RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Chicken sauce

Berlinda Entsie

This sauce is best enjoyed with rice.

It is easy to make and very delicious.

Ingredients

1/3 kg chicken breast or thighs

2 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon grated ginger

1 or 2 green chillies add more for extra heat

1-2 teaspoon Adobo seasoning or any all-purpose seasoning like Badia's

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Salt

3 tablespoon oil

1 large onion diced

1 clove garlic minced

1 stalk celery thinly chopped

4 large carrots (diced) adjust for preference

2 tablespoon corn flour

1/2cup/ 120ml-1cup/240ml water plus chicken stock cube/ chicken stock

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

Salt

Method

Cut chicken into desired sizes and marinate chicken in the above seasoning overnight in the refrigerator or for 10 to 15 minutes.

Put oil in a saucepan. Add onions, garlic and celery. Sautee for 3 to 5 minutes till its fragrant and onions are softened. Do not brown or caramelise the onions. Add the marinated chicken pieces together with the marinade, cover and let steam for about 5 minutes on high heat.

Add carrots and white pepper. Add the chicken stock cube and water or chicken stock. Make a corn flour water solution with 1 to 2 tablespoons of corn flour with a little water.

Add the solution, taste and adjust for salt. Simmer for 3 to 5 minutes till the sauce is thickened and carrots are tender.

Serve alone or with any carbohydrate dish of your choice.

