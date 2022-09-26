It is easy to make and very delicious.
DIY Recipes: How to make Chicken sauce
This sauce is best enjoyed with rice.
Recommended articles
Ingredients
1/3 kg chicken breast or thighs
2 cloves garlic
1 teaspoon grated ginger
1 or 2 green chillies add more for extra heat
1-2 teaspoon Adobo seasoning or any all-purpose seasoning like Badia's
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Salt
3 tablespoon oil
1 large onion diced
1 clove garlic minced
1 stalk celery thinly chopped
4 large carrots (diced) adjust for preference
2 tablespoon corn flour
1/2cup/ 120ml-1cup/240ml water plus chicken stock cube/ chicken stock
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
Salt
Method
Cut chicken into desired sizes and marinate chicken in the above seasoning overnight in the refrigerator or for 10 to 15 minutes.
Put oil in a saucepan. Add onions, garlic and celery. Sautee for 3 to 5 minutes till its fragrant and onions are softened. Do not brown or caramelise the onions. Add the marinated chicken pieces together with the marinade, cover and let steam for about 5 minutes on high heat.
Add carrots and white pepper. Add the chicken stock cube and water or chicken stock. Make a corn flour water solution with 1 to 2 tablespoons of corn flour with a little water.
Add the solution, taste and adjust for salt. Simmer for 3 to 5 minutes till the sauce is thickened and carrots are tender.
Serve alone or with any carbohydrate dish of your choice.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh