DIY Recipes: How to make Chicken shawarma at home

Ingredients

2 lb Chicken thigh boneless

1 onion, large

2 tablespoons lemon juice

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp ginger, minced

2 teaspoon black pepper

2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp turmeric or curry powder

1/2 tsp thyme

1/2 tsp bouillon cube, optional

1 Scotch bonnet pepper, minced

2 tablespoons Olive oil or any cooking oil of your choice

1 tsp salt or to taste

For the Shawarma sauce:

3 tablespoons Ketchup

3 tablespoons Mayonnaise

Cayenne pepper optional- A hint of

For the filling:

1 tomato ripe and hard

1 onion small red & sliced into strips

1/4 lb Cucumber sliced into strips

4 to 6 Lettuce leaves

4 to 6 Tortilla wraps large

Method

Marinate the chicken. Wash and pat dry the chicken.

Add all the spices to the chicken and mix very well.

Cover with a plastic wrap or a tight lid and leave in the fridge for at least 20 minutes.

Grill the Shawarma:

Lay the chicken pieces on a parchment-lined baking pan, transfer to a 425°F and bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

Check to make sure it’s cooked through and char it for about 1 to 2 minutes just to make it darker (if you choose)

Prepare the Shawarma sauce:

Mix the ketchup, mayonnaise and cayenne pepper and set aside.

Wash and slice all the vegetables

Spread a thin layer of the mayonnaise and ketchup mixture on the Tortilla wrap.

Layer the vegetables and Shawarma Chicken on the wrap, drizzle a little more sauce on it and roll it up.