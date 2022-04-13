RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Chicken shawarma at home

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Shawarma is popular in African countries like South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana.

Homemade Chicken shawarma
Homemade Chicken shawarma

Although this is not a common Ghanaian dish, it's best to recreate using common spices.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

2 lb Chicken thigh boneless

1 onion, large

2 tablespoons lemon juice

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp ginger, minced

2 teaspoon black pepper

2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp turmeric or curry powder

1/2 tsp thyme

1/2 tsp bouillon cube, optional

1 Scotch bonnet pepper, minced

2 tablespoons Olive oil or any cooking oil of your choice

1 tsp salt or to taste

For the Shawarma sauce:

3 tablespoons Ketchup

3 tablespoons Mayonnaise

Cayenne pepper optional- A hint of

  • For the filling:

1 tomato ripe and hard

1 onion small red & sliced into strips

1/4 lb Cucumber sliced into strips

4 to 6 Lettuce leaves

4 to 6 Tortilla wraps large

Method

Marinate the chicken. Wash and pat dry the chicken.

Add all the spices to the chicken and mix very well.

Cover with a plastic wrap or a tight lid and leave in the fridge for at least 20 minutes.

  • Grill the Shawarma:

Lay the chicken pieces on a parchment-lined baking pan, transfer to a 425°F and bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

Check to make sure it’s cooked through and char it for about 1 to 2 minutes just to make it darker (if you choose)

  • Prepare the Shawarma sauce:

Mix the ketchup, mayonnaise and cayenne pepper and set aside.

Wash and slice all the vegetables

Spread a thin layer of the mayonnaise and ketchup mixture on the Tortilla wrap.

Layer the vegetables and Shawarma Chicken on the wrap, drizzle a little more sauce on it and roll it up.

Place the rolled wrap on a heavy bottom skillet or a grill and brown the wrap enjoy.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Asmat tribe: The cannibalistic people who use human skulls as pillows

Asmat tribe

DIY Recipes: How to make Sweet potato muffins

Sweet potato muffins

DIY Recipes: How to make simple African Egg rolls

Simple African egg rolls

DIY Recipes: How to make Pineapple muffins

Pineapple pancakes