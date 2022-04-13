Although this is not a common Ghanaian dish, it's best to recreate using common spices.
DIY Recipes: How to make Chicken shawarma at home
Shawarma is popular in African countries like South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana.
Ingredients
2 lb Chicken thigh boneless
1 onion, large
2 tablespoons lemon juice
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp ginger, minced
2 teaspoon black pepper
2 tsp paprika
1/2 tsp nutmeg
1 tsp turmeric or curry powder
1/2 tsp thyme
1/2 tsp bouillon cube, optional
1 Scotch bonnet pepper, minced
2 tablespoons Olive oil or any cooking oil of your choice
1 tsp salt or to taste
For the Shawarma sauce:
3 tablespoons Ketchup
3 tablespoons Mayonnaise
Cayenne pepper optional- A hint of
- For the filling:
1 tomato ripe and hard
1 onion small red & sliced into strips
1/4 lb Cucumber sliced into strips
4 to 6 Lettuce leaves
4 to 6 Tortilla wraps large
Method
Marinate the chicken. Wash and pat dry the chicken.
Add all the spices to the chicken and mix very well.
Cover with a plastic wrap or a tight lid and leave in the fridge for at least 20 minutes.
- Grill the Shawarma:
Lay the chicken pieces on a parchment-lined baking pan, transfer to a 425°F and bake for 25 to 30 minutes.
Check to make sure it’s cooked through and char it for about 1 to 2 minutes just to make it darker (if you choose)
- Prepare the Shawarma sauce:
Mix the ketchup, mayonnaise and cayenne pepper and set aside.
Wash and slice all the vegetables
Spread a thin layer of the mayonnaise and ketchup mixture on the Tortilla wrap.
Layer the vegetables and Shawarma Chicken on the wrap, drizzle a little more sauce on it and roll it up.
Place the rolled wrap on a heavy bottom skillet or a grill and brown the wrap enjoy.
