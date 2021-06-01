DIY Recipes: How to make Chicken spring rolls

Ingredients

2 teaspoon cornflour

400 gm minced chicken

Refined oil as required

2 tablespoon chilli garlic paste

2 cup water

16 spring roll sheets

For marination

2 tablespoon soy sauce

4 tablespoon chilli garlic sauce

1/2 teaspoon spice black pepper

2 tablespoon cornflour

For filling

8 cloves minced garlic

200 gm fresh noodles

2 cup shredded cabbage red

2 teaspoon grated ginger

1 cup chopped green onion

1 cup shredded carrot

Method

To prepare the marination, take a glass bowl and mix soy sauce, chill garlic sauce, pepper and cornflour in it. Add the minced chicken to it and mix well with the already added ingredients. Allow the chicken to marinate for 10-15 minutes.

Now heat 1 tablespoon of refined oil in a large pan over moderate flame. Add the marinated chicken in the pan and stir fry it until brown. Once done, remove and set aside.

Now to prepare the filling, add green onion, garlic and ginger in the same pan and cook for 30 seconds. Add in the carrots, noodles and cabbage. Stir well and turn the heat to medium. Then add the chicken and stir for 2 more minutes. Set aside to cool completely.

Now take another bowl and mix together the remaining cornflour and water. Keep the mixture aside. Meanwhile, take the spring roll sheets and fill a corner with 2 tablespoons of the chicken, noodle and vegetable mix. Roll the sheets and apply a bit of cornflour and water on the edges to ensure that they have been sealed well.