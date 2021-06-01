DIY Recipes: How to make Chicken spring rolls

This easy snack recipe when garnished with chopped spring onions and served hot with red chilli sauce or tomato ketchup is to die for.
Serve these chicken spring rolls with some exotic dip and you're done for the day.
Ingredients
2 teaspoon cornflour
400 gm minced chicken
Refined oil as required
2 tablespoon chilli garlic paste
2 cup water
16 spring roll sheets
2 tablespoon soy sauce
4 tablespoon chilli garlic sauce
1/2 teaspoon spice black pepper
2 tablespoon cornflour
8 cloves minced garlic
200 gm fresh noodles
2 cup shredded cabbage red
2 teaspoon grated ginger
1 cup chopped green onion
1 cup shredded carrot
Method
To prepare the marination, take a glass bowl and mix soy sauce, chill garlic sauce, pepper and cornflour in it. Add the minced chicken to it and mix well with the already added ingredients. Allow the chicken to marinate for 10-15 minutes.
Now heat 1 tablespoon of refined oil in a large pan over moderate flame. Add the marinated chicken in the pan and stir fry it until brown. Once done, remove and set aside.
Now to prepare the filling, add green onion, garlic and ginger in the same pan and cook for 30 seconds. Add in the carrots, noodles and cabbage. Stir well and turn the heat to medium. Then add the chicken and stir for 2 more minutes. Set aside to cool completely.
Now take another bowl and mix together the remaining cornflour and water. Keep the mixture aside. Meanwhile, take the spring roll sheets and fill a corner with 2 tablespoons of the chicken, noodle and vegetable mix. Roll the sheets and apply a bit of cornflour and water on the edges to ensure that they have been sealed well.
Take a frying pan and heat refined oil in it over a high flame. Once the oil is sufficiently hot, deep fry the spring rolls till golden brown. Drain on a paper towel and serve them hot with sweet chilli sauce. You can also pair this spring roll recipe with cocktails/mocktails of your choice.
