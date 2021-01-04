This recipe can never go wrong.

Ingredients

250 Gram Fish pieces (Boneless)

1/2 cup Maida

1/2 cup Corn flour

1 tsp Baking powder

2 tsp Soy sauce

2 tbsp celery, finely chopped

1 tsp Pepper

Salt

Oil

To garnish Spring onions

For the sauce:

1 tbsp Ginger, chopped

1 tbsp Garlic, chopped

1 tbsp Green chilly, chopped

4 tbsp Soy sauce

5 tbsp Tomato sauce

1 tbsp Chilli sauce

1 tbsp Corn flour

Method

Cut the fish into finger pieces.

Make a batter with corn flour, maida, baking powder, soy sauce, celery, pepper powder, water and salt.

Dip the fish pieces in the batter and fry in oil till golden brown. Transfer fish into a serving plate.

Preparing the sauce

Heat oil in a pan.

Saute garlic, ginger and green chilly. Add soy sauce, chilly and tomato sauce to it.

Finally, add corn flour mixed with water to it and stir well. Once it starts to boil, remove from fire.

At the time of serving, pour the sauce on top of fried fish pieces and mix well.

Garnish with chopped spring onions.