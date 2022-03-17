DIY Recipes: How to make Chocolate peanut banana smoothie

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

How to make Chocolate peanut banana smoothie

Berlinda Entsie

This smoothie is packed with protein (no weird powder needed) and the perfect healthy treat or breakfast.

Chocolate peanut banana smoothie

Ingredients

1 banana, peeled, sliced, and frozen

2 to 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder (I like the Dutch-processed kind)

1 tablespoon peanut butter

½ cup plain or vanilla Greek yoghurt

1 tablespoon sweetener (honey or maple syrup), optional

½ to ¾ cup milk (almond or cow's milk both work well)

1 scoop of collagen peptides for added protein, optional

Method

Add everything to the jar of your blender, and blend until smooth.

Add more milk as needed to process until smooth.

Enjoy right away.

