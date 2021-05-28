RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make coated peanuts

Authors:

Efua Eshun

Coated peanuts are served with a handful of pastries here in Ghana. They are more common at events where pastries are served. It will please you to know that it is possible to make coated peanuts at home for your own relishing. Here is a simple recipe for coated peanuts.

Coated peanut
Coated peanut Pulse Ghana

Ingredients to use:

Recommended articles
  • 1 cup peanuts/groundnuts
  • ½ teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon powdered black pepper 
  • 1 teaspoon powdered pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ cup caster or superfine sugar
  • Cooking oil
  • 1 cup pastry flour
  • ½ tea spoon salt
  • 1 or 2 eggs

Process:

  • Boil water in saucepan over high heat. Put in peanuts and allow to boil for about 3 minutes.
  • Strain boiled peanuts and spread out on a baking tray to dry. 
  • Beat eggs and pour over dried peanuts in baking tray. 
  • Whisk half of the flour, sugar, nutmeg, baking powder, powdered pepper and powdered black pepper, and pinch of salt. 
  • Pour the mixture onto the coated peanuts. Gently mix them together. 
  • Spread out the eggs and mixture coated peanuts and coat a second time with the remaining flour. 
  • Heat oil in deep frying pan over medium heat. After the oil heats up, gently put in some of the peanuts and stir till they become brown.
  • Fetch them out of the oil with a straining ladle into a lined colander and fry the next batch till you exhaust the lot.  
  • Your coated peanuts are ready to be served after they cool down. 

Authors:

Efua Eshun

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Angela

This is why revenge cheating on your unfaithful partner isn't a bad idea

This is why revenge cheating on your unfaithful partner isn't a bad idea [Credit - CapitalFM]

You won't believe the health benefits of shea butter

You won't believe the health benefits of shea butter [mnn]